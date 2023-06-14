Korean-American director Peter Sohn tells his personal stories through Pixar film Elemental

LOS ANGELES – Elemental, the newest animated film from Pixar and Disney, is a story about overcoming cultural differences and prejudices.

Imagining a world with four different groups of people – with bodies made of either fire, water, earth or air – it follows the blossoming, “opposites attract” friendship between a feisty Fire girl named Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) and laid-back Water guy Wade (Mamoudou Athie).

It opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday.

The inspiration for the film was a deeply personal one for writer-director Peter Sohn, who tells The Straits Times he drew on the culture clashes his late parents experienced as Korean-American immigrants, and which he witnessed himself as someone who married outside his ethnic group.

Pixar veteran Sohn, 45, worked on the studio’s Oscar-winning Finding Nemo (2003), as well as acclaimed films such as The Incredibles (2004) and Wall-E (2008).

In a video call, he says he based Ember’s parents on his own, who emigrated from South Korea to the melting pot of New York City in the late 1960s, and opened a grocery store there despite having little money.

“My father didn’t speak English very well and he would always mess up phrases and, in the movie, you hear Ember’s dad say a line wrong and Ember try to correct it,” says Sohn, who voiced characters in the Pixar films Ratatouille (2007) and Monsters University (2013), and whose face was the inspiration for Russell, the boy in Up (2009).

Sohn also flouted the wishes of some relatives when he married a non-Korean. His wife, American animator Anna Chambers, is half Italian, and they had two children during the making of the Pixar film The Good Dinosaur (2015), which he directed.

Like Ember’s grandmother, Sohn’s Korean grandmother’s dying words to him were: “Marry Korean.”

The film-maker says: “That comes from a real place.”

Culture-clash moments from Sohn’s marriage also made their way into Elemental.

“When I took my wife’s family to have Korean food for the first time, eating something as spicy as kimchi was such a wild thing for them.

“And there’s a moment in our movie where Wade gets to try Fire food with hot coals, and he boils from the inside.”