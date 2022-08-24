Korean-American actress Arden Cho climbs Hollywood ladder with Partner Track

Ingrid Yun, an associate in a prestigious New York law firm, is gunning for a coveted partner position.

But she has two strikes against her: Yun is a woman in a company that is still an old boys' club and an Asian in a workplace that holds to racial stereotypes.

The new Netflix drama series Partner Track follows Ingrid's adventures in her career, her immigrant family and in romance as she tries to beat the odds.

She is played by Korean-American actress Arden Cho, best known for her roles in supernatural thriller series Teen Wolf (2011 to 2017) and medical drama Chicago Med (2015 to present).

The 37-year-old was in Singapore last month on a personal visit when she spoke to The Straits Times at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Partner Track, adapted from the 2013 novel of the same name by Chinese-American lawyer-turned-writer Helen Wan, premieres on Aug 26.

Cho says that over the season, Ingrid has to overcome her fear of contradicting the white men in her office when they take credit for her work or brush her aside because they do not expect pushback from an Asian woman.

"Ingrid is on a big journey - she's been taught to hold her tongue and never rock the boat. Just work harder, don't complain. As an Asian woman, she's seen as the one who will be the last to leave the office. She does the work no one else wants to do," says Cho.

"I grew up that way and, now, in my 30s, I've learnt to stop and say, 'Hey, this isn't okay'," she says.

Ingrid's struggle to be seen as a person worthy of attention and respect by her boss, family and romantic partners makes her a relatable character - especially when it looks as if she has made a mess of things, says Cho, who was born in Texas to parents who immigrated from South Korea.

"She's trying to be the best lawyer, best daughter, best sister. She's really trying to do it all. And sometimes you do your best and it all blows up in your face," she says.

An Asian female character was featured prominently in the American legal comedy-drama series Ally McBeal (1997 to 2002).

Lawyer Ling Woo, played by Lucy Liu, was a dragon lady stereotype, coveted and fetishised by the white men in her firm.