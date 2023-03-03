Korea Railroad employee punished for looking up BTS leader RM’s personal details

SEOUL – A staff member of Korea Railroad (Korail) is facing disciplinary action after looking up the booking details and personal information of RM, the leader of K-pop superstars BTS.

The railway operator said it conducted an internal investigation after receiving a report that an unnamed worker in the information technology department told a co-worker that he or she had checked RM’s bookings in the Korail system and saw details such as his address and mobile phone numbers.

The employee was found to have done this 18 times since 2019. It is not known if the person – who claimed to have done it out of personal curiosity as he or she was a fan of RM – had leaked the information to others.

He was also found to have looked up the personal information of a male Korail employee, who gained fame after appearing on a television show.

Korail has removed the worker from his or her position and is taking disciplinary action.

The company also said it has made changes to the system – employees who wish to view anyone’s personal details will now have to provide a valid reason.

RM, 28, is known to be an avid art collector who often shares photos of himself travelling by train to visit galleries. The rapper-singer posted a screenshot of the Korail news on his Instagram account, accompanied by a single emoticon expressing his polite embarrassment.

Meanwhile, his bandmate J-Hope dropped his new single, On The Street, on Friday. The song, which features American rapper J. Cole, is a parting gift to fans before he leaves for his mandatory military service soon.

The 29-year-old was also unveiled on Feb 24 as the latest ambassador of French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

On Thursday, another BTS member, Jimin, 27, was announced as American luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co’s newest global ambassador. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK