Kit Harington opens up about depression, alcoholism

Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington has revealed that he battled depression, alcoholism and suicidal thoughts.

In an interview with British newspaper The Times on Saturday, the 34-year-old opened up about his mental health after starring in eight seasons of the hit HBO series (2011 to 2019).

"Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol," said the British actor.

He is married to Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, 34. The couple have a son who was born earlier this year.

Harington, who took a one-year break from acting after Game Of Thrones ended, said he has been sober for 21/2 years, following a stint in a rehabilitation facility.

"You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person," he said. "You feel that there's no way out, that's just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, 'No, I can change'."

Asked if he had felt suicidal, he replied: "The answer is yes. Yes, of course. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things."

He said he was speaking up in the hope that his experiences might "help someone, somewhere".

Helplines

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am)

MENTAL WELL-BEING

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788