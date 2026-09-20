Kit Chan performed Emerald Hill theme song before Jeanette Aw during star-studded concert

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2026 Kit Chan Atrium Live Tour

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sept 19

Beautiful blooms fell like rain at Kit Chan’s solo concert on Sept 19, as the 54-year-old performed the beloved theme song Echoes Of Petals (2024) from local blockbuster drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story (2025) for the first time on her current tour.

It was the Singaporean diva’s second live performance of the Nanyang-flavoured ballad, which captured the romance and rivalry between the characters in the hit series and won Best Original Song at the Star Awards in April 202 6.

First performed at the 2025 Star Awards ceremony, it was this time heard by a 7,500-strong crowd during Chan’s sold-out show.

And among them was Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw, who in Emerald Hill played the righteous Yueniang, the original protagonist of The Little Nyonya (2008) which Emerald Hill is a sequel of.

Towards the end of Echoes Of Petals, Aw, 47, was captured by cameras smiling radiantly and projected on the Jumbotron screens.

It was one of many touching moments during the 2½-hour concert, which was also attended by fellow local singers like JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun and Joi Chua. Also present were composers Lee Wei Song, Liang Wern Fook and Jimmy Ye, as well as musician and Chan’s frequent collaborator Bang Wenfu.

It was a testament to Chan’s popularity and the enduring quality of her music, with Lin mouthing the lyrics to Heartache (1994) and Liang singing along to Home (1998), the most popular National Day Parade song of all time.

It was a lovely homecoming for Chan, whose Atrium Live Tour kicked off in Guangzhou in May 2026 and has travelled to other Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu. Chan said on stage : “It is good to be home. I have missed you”.

She shared that over the last three decades, she felt very proud and comforted at how much local artist e s have achieved and how local audiences have supported works made in Singapore. “We are a very young nation, but we have our stories to tell ,” she added.

The song May Love Stay Strong (2023) was accompanied by large projections of fluttering butterflies. PHOTO: IMC LIVE GLOBAL

Indeed, her show featured many well-loved songs created by Singaporeans , such as Worries (1995) and Like You (1996), as well as Quarrelled (1993), the very first song she recorded in a studio.

The tour’s theme Atrium, a chamber of the heart, reflected the emotional nature of Chan’s music. And many tracks centred on the tensions within one’s inner sanctum, such as opening number Don’t Ask Me Why I Love You (2016) and the rousing Tug Of War (1995).

And unlike her previous concerts at the Sands Theatre in 2021 and 2023, the roomier Singapore Indoor Stadium allowed for a more immersive experience, with large projections of fluttering butterflies to accompany May Love Stay Strong (2023) and massive confetti showers during Dazzling (1999) and Like You.

Fans of Chan’s musical performances were not disappointed as she also performed Cantonese number Wait And Wait (1997) from the Hong Kong musical Snow.Wolf.Lake (1997), where she played the quiet and patient Ling Yuk Fung.

If There’re Seasons (2002), the title song of the 2007 musical of the same name, also got its time to shine.

In addition, Chan included many covers in her setlist, including a medley of tracks originally sung by male singers - Mao Buyi’s Nameless One (2021), Leslie Cheung’s Left, Right Hands (1999) and Eason Chan’s Brother And Sister (2003).

Kit Chan during the encore segment of her concert. PHOTO: IMC LIVE GLOBAL

She said she hoped she can “capture their original spirit, but from the perspective of a woman”.

Doing covers, she added, often pushed her to find her own voice . She told the audience: “I hope that like me, you are constantly reviewing yourselves, re-examining yourselves, and updating yourselves.”

Indeed, for Chan, music is no longer just about expression, but about bringing people together, asking questions and looking at oneself in a totally new light.