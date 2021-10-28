Kit Chan holding in-person concerts in December

SINGAPORE - Singaporean singer Kit Chan will return to the stage for three in-person performances from Dec 16 to 18. These Reignite - Kit Chan "Live" In Concert shows will be held at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

The star had previously performed two shows at the Esplanade Theatre in 2018 to celebrate her 25 years in show business. Recently, from Oct 22 to 24, she took to the stage for a private gig at Sands Theatre.

Chan, 49, is considered one of Singapore's most established and multi-faceted artistes, with experience in pop, musical theatre, television, poetry, entrepreneurship and community work.

The "national treasure" is known for songs such as Like You, Worries, as well as the ever-popular National Day Parade theme song Home.

Her upcoming shows, presented by Base Entertainment Asia, will centre on the themes of restarting and renewing. She hopes to inspire positivity through her brand of heartfelt ballads, eclectic stage repertoire and engaging live performance. There will also be a special Christmas segment.

Reignite - Kit Chan "Live" In Concert

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: 8pm, Dec 16 to 18

Admission: $88 to $198 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to Sistic's website)