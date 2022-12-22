KinnPorsche star Apo on his journey of self-discovery

SINGAPORE – Midway through the shoot, Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, or Apo as he usually goes by, requests a song change. He scrolls through the Spotify playlist and, ostensibly not finding music he fancies, proceeds to search for a particular song.

As the 1999 slow jam hit I Wanna Know by American R&B singer Joe comes over the speakers, the 28-year-old Thai actor breaks into a smile, walks back on set and, without missing a beat, works the camera effortlessly. The song is an interesting pick for someone who would have only been four or five at the time it was released.