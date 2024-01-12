Kinki Kids’ Tsuyoshi Domoto, 44, weds singer Kanako Momota, 29

Japanese singer-actor Tsuyoshi Domoto of J-pop duo Kinki Kids has surprised fans with news of his marriage to fellow idol Kanako Momota.

“We would like to announce that Tsuyoshi Domoto and Kanako Momota have gotten married,” they said in a joint statement sent to the Japanese media on Jan 11 at 1pm. “We are grateful for the present moment in our life as we hope for world peace and would like to live each day to the fullest.”

Domoto, 44, is one half of Kinki Kids, which debuted in 1997. Koichi Domoto, 45, is the other member and the two are not related.

Tsuyoshi Domoto is also known for his role as genius teenage detective Hajime Kindaichi in the television series The Kindaichi Case Files (1995 to 1996) and a film adaptation in 1997. He also starred in the melodrama Summer Snow (2000) with Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue.

Momota, 29, is the leader of J-pop girl group Momoiro Clover Z. She provided the Japanese dub for the character Shuri in Marvel superhero movies Black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Their marriage came as a surprise as there was no previous indication that they were in a relationship.

Momoiro Clover Z have appeared on variety shows Shin Domoto Kyoudai (2001 to 2014) and Kinki Kids No Bunbuboon (2014 to present), both hosted by Kinki Kids.

And Tsuyoshi Domoto composed the song Pink Sora for Momoiro Clover Z’s album in 2016. Momota said in an interview that she had invited him to do so while they were chatting during a filming break.