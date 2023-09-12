King The Land actor Lee Jun-ho to hold first Singapore fan meeting on Dec 8

SINGAPORE – South Korean actor Lee Jun-ho will be in Singapore on Dec 8.

The star of the hit K-drama King The Land (2023), who is also a member of K-pop boy band 2PM, will embark on his first solo fan meeting tour, said his agency JYP Entertainment on Instagram on Tuesday.

Junho The Moment fan meeting tour will travel to eight Asian cities, starting with Taipei (Oct 14), followed by Macau (Nov 4), Manila (Nov 11), Kuala Lumpur (Nov 18), Jakarta (Nov 25), Hong Kong (Dec 2) and Singapore (Dec 8), before wrapping up in Bangkok (Dec 10).

More details about the tour are expected to be released soon.

The 33-year-old’s upcoming visit to Singapore will be a long-awaited one. The last time the K-idol performed here was in 2011 for the 2PM Hands Up Asia Tour Concert held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lee made his debut with 2PM in 2008. The group, which also comprises Jun.K, Nichkhun, Ok Taec-yeon, Jang Woo-young and Hwang Chan-sung, just completed their 15th anniversary concert, It’s 2PM, last weekend in Seoul.

Lee was most recently seen in the South Korean romantic comedy series King The Land opposite South Korean singer-actress Yoona from K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation. The show is now available on Netflix.