Kim Seon-ho sobs while apologising for scandal

SEOUL • K-drama actor Kim Seon-ho, who was dragged into a false abortion claim scandal by his former girlfriend nine months ago, has apologised in tears.

On Wednesday, in his first press conference since the scandal broke, the 36-year-old read from a handwritten note. He had kept a low profile since October and had only just made his comeback in a play, Touching The Void, earlier this month.

"I am a little nervous and thought I might speak incoherently, so I wrote this down. I hope you can understand with open hearts," he said at the press conference for the play, which has already sold out its two-month run.

The play is based on the story of two British mountaineers who defied death on the summit of Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes.

"I'm deeply sorry for bad news that had caused concerns to many. I've looked back on my past and reflected on my conduct," he said while sobbing, according to a report by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

"Many people have put in efforts for this play. I'm sorry to my team for undermining their contributions. I'll do my best to be a better person."

Kim's former girlfriend had falsely claimed that he had coerced her into an abortion, but he was later exonerated by screenshots of text messages between them. They had broken up in May last year.

Despite being cleared, the breakout star of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) saw his reputation take a hit and he was dropped from films and television shows, as well as by advertisers.

He is set to make his movie debut later this year in Sad Tropics, one of the few projects which did not drop him after the scandal.