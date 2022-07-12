Kim Seon-ho said to have developed shingles due to stress

SEOUL • K-drama actor Kim Seon-ho, who was embroiled in a false abortion scandal involving his former girlfriend, reportedly developed shingles due to intense stress during his hiatus.

According to the YouTube channel of former entertainment reporter Lee Jin-ho, the stress compromised the actor's immune system, causing shingles, which is a painful rash across one side of the face or body.

The star of the series Start-Up (2020) and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) was falsely accused in October last year by his exgirlfriend, Ms Choi Young-ah, of coercing her into an abortion.

Even though he was eventually exonerated by screenshots of text messages between them, his clean-cut reputation and blossoming career took a hit.

There were rumours that Kim was rushed to the emergency room of a hospital in the wake of the scandal last year, but the YouTuber refuted them, according to South Korean entertainment news portal Allkpop.

Kim has kept a low profile in the months since the scandal broke, but his return has been highly anticipated.

Tickets to his comeback play Touching The Void, which opened last Friday in Seoul and will run until Sept 18, are sold out.

The play is based on the real-life story of two British mountaineers who defied death on the summit of Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes.