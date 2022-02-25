Kim Kardashian urges quick divorce from Kanye West

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Reality television star Kim Kardashian has urged an American court to expedite her divorce, saying it would help husband Ye to accept the relationship is over.

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as the rapper formerly known as Kanye West battled with mental health issues.

Ye, 44, has very publicly fought the separation, including with social media posts imploring Kardashian to reconcile.

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian wrote in a declaration filed to a Los Angeles court on Wednesday (Feb 23).

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

Kardashian, who made her name in the reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to 2021), added: "I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

The couple have four children- eight-year-old daughter North; son Saint, six; daughter Chicago, four; and two-year-old son Psalm.

The pair, who began dating in 2012 and married in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later, rapidly became one of the world's most instantly recognisable couples.

But their union ran into trouble with reports of bizarre outbursts from Ye, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realisation that there is no way to repair our marriage," Kardashian wrote in the filing.

"Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realisation that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."

Ye, who is releasing his new album Donda 2 on his Stem Player device, has recently criticised Kardashian on social media and shared screenshots of what appeared to be their private text conversations.

He has also lashed out at Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live cast member who has been linked to Kardashian since the autumn, and encouraged fans to harass the 28-year-old comedian.

West posted on Instagram later that he would "take accountability" for his behaviour.