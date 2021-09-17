Kim Kardashian shares memes of her Met Gala outfit

LOS ANGELES - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has seen the memes spawned from her all-black, all-covered-up outfit for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday (Sept 13) and she appears to be amused.

One of the most viral memes was a shot of the moment when model Kendall Jenner first spotted her sister in the full-on Balenciaga ensemble on the red carpet.

Jenner, 25, appeared perplexed as Kardashian, 40, stood in front of her with her arms held open.

The meme caption has Kendall saying: "Kim, is that you?", followed by Kardashian responding: "Oh my god, Kendall? I can't see you."

Kardashian explained in her Instagram Stories on Thursday (Sept 16) that the meme was pretty close to the truth: "Kendall was calling my name and I couldn't see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress."

She added a sobbing emoji.

Other memes circulating on social media included comparisons to a flying Dementor from the Harry Potter movies, dark spirit No-Face from animated movie Spirited Away and even a female bathroom symbol.