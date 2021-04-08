Kim Kardashian on world's billionaires list: Forbes

LOS ANGELES • Kim Kardashian has added billionaire to her resume.

The cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who launched her career off the reality-television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to present), was included on Tuesday for the first time on Forbes magazine's list of the world's billionaires.

Forbes said it estimated that Kardashian "is now worth US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion), up from US$780 million in October".

It said her wealth came from "two lucrative businesses - KKW and Skims - as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments".

The Forbes estimate means Kardashian, 40, joins her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West in the billionaire's club.

Forbes estimated rapper West's net worth at US$1.8 billion, mostly from deals on his Yeezy sneaker and fashion line.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 43, in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

Her half-sister Kylie Jenner, however, lost her billionaire status, Forbes said on Tuesday.

It valued the 23-year-old's fortune at about US$700 million, citing a tough year for cosmetic sales during the coronavirus pandemic and what it said were previous overestimates of revenue from Kylie Cosmetics, which is 51 per cent owned by Coty.

Kardashian founded KKW Beauty in 2017, promoting and selling the products online, helped by a social media presence that includes about 213 million Instagram followers.

She launched the multi-hued shapewear line Skims in 2019.

She celebrated on Tuesday by posting a photo of herself in a bikini on a beach, with the caption "Bliss" and announcing the launch of the first Skims pop-up shop at a high-end mall in Los Angeles.

REUTERS