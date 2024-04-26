Kim Kardashian meets US Vice-President Kamala Harris to discuss criminal justice reform

American reality TV personality Kim Kardashian was invited to The White House by US Vice-President Kamala Harris on April 25 to discuss criminal justice reform.

Kardashian documented the occasion with a selfie, breaking out her signature pout as she posed on the lawn outside The White House.

“Can’t wait to share all about the second chances event today at the White House,” the 43-year-old star wrote on her social media platforms on April 25. “Thank you, Madame Vice President.”

She joined Ms Harris, four people who received pardons from the Joe Biden administration on April 24, and Mr Steve Benjamin, director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, for a roundtable event.

Ms Harris, 59, said in a video of the meeting shared by The White House on YouTube: “I want to thank Kim for your advocacy and for using your platform in a way that has really lifted the importance of talking about and being dedicated to second chances.”

Kardashian, who has 363 million followers on Instagram, added: “I am super honoured to be here to hear your stories today, and I think it’s so important to share them and amplify them... I’m just here to help and spread the word.”

American publication USA Today quoted the mother of four saying at the event how her advocacy work “inspired” her to pursue law.

“It was actually in this very room that I was in years ago, my first clemency meeting, that inspired me to take a journey,” Kardashian said.

“I didn’t know a whole lot, and I was inspired to go to law school and further my education to see what I can do to help.”

The star of reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to 2021) and The Kardashians (2022 to present) announced in May 2019 that she was studying for the bar examination. She revealed in December 2021 that she passed the “baby bar” exam after four tries.

The Californian examination is taken by applicants who have completed one year of law study.

However, it was reported in the New York Post on Feb 25 that Kardashian had put her dreams of becoming a lawyer on hold because she was too busy with her other business ventures to continue her studies.