Kim Kardashian gets $274,000 monthly child support settlement from Kanye West

LOS ANGELES – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the rapper who is also known as Ye, have reached a divorce settlement that includes joint custody of their four children and dividing up their real estate assets, said media reports on Tuesday.

Though they will have joint custody of their children, aged nine, six, four and three, Kardashian will receive US$200,000 (S$274,000) a month in child support, as they will spend most of their time with her, reported the New York Post.

The celebrity couple were married in 2014, and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

West has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, with the social media platforms removing some of his posts that users condemned as anti-Semitic.

A meeting last week between West, Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, drew rare Republican criticism for the former president.

Details of the divorce settlement were reported by several media outlets, citing Los Angeles County Superior Court documents. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the documents’ authenticity.

The parents must agree on what school the children will attend and other decisions involving therapy, counselling or religious activities, said the Post, citing the court document.

The children will not be allowed to move more than 100km from Kardashian’s home in Hidden Hills near Los Angeles before they finish high school or turn 19 years old, the Post reported. Each parent will have access to the children on their birthdays and other special occasions.

West has agreed to transfer one Hidden Hills property to Kardashian, who will also keep properties in Malibu and Riverside, California, and Harrison, Idaho, the Post said.

Neither party will pay the other spousal support and they will each pay their own debts, reported Sky News. They will split the cost of their children’s private security, schooling and university, said Sky.

A Kardashian spokesman declined to comment. Representatives of West did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS