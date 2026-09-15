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Kim Kardashian awarded symbolic €1 damages over Paris jewel heist

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Kim Kardashian (left), accompanied by her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, leaving the courthouse after a trial in Paris, on May 13, 2025.

Kim Kardashian (left), accompanied by her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, leaving the courthouse after a trial in Paris, on May 13, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PARIS - US reality TV star Kim Kardashian was awarded a symbolic €1 (S$1.50) in damages on Sept 15 from the thieves who tied her up at gunpoint in a Paris hotel in 2016 and stole her jewels, including her US$4 million (S$5 million) engagement ring, a lawyer said.

Kardashian, who had testified that she thought she was going to die during the ordeal, had sought the symbolic amount from some of those convicted in May 2025 over the heist in a civil damages case, according to a lawyer for the hotel’s receptionist - another plaintiff.

The robbers, often referred to in France as the “Grandpa Robbers” because of their advanced ages, wore ski masks and were disguised as police officers. The robbery was, at the time it occurred, France’s largest in 20 years. Most of the jewels were never recovered, including the engagement ring given to her by then-husband, rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye).

The hotel receptionist had sought €500,000 in damages, and was awarded about €110,000, his lawyer said.

Kardashian’s Paris lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

Kardashian in court in 2025 told Aomar Ait Khedache, the mastermind of the robbery and then aged 69, that she forgave him, but that doing so did not take away the trauma of the events. He was jailed for three years, and seven others were convicted for crimes linked to the heist. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.