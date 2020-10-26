Key TV roles lacking in diversity: UCLA study

LOS ANGELES • Female and minority actors are almost fairly represented in United States television series, but remain shut out of key behind-the-camera roles, including executive jobs, a major new study found last Thursday.

The Hollywood Diversity Report from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), found that 35 per cent of lead roles went to minority actors on cable shows last year.

Minorities represent about 40 per cent of the US population. Women accounted for 45 per cent of lead roles on cable, climbing to 49 per cent on streaming.

But minorities accounted for just 8 per cent of studio executive chair and chief executive officer roles, and women just under one-third.

"There has been a lot of progress for women and people of colour in front of the camera," said Professor Darnell Hunt, social sciences dean at UCLA and co-author of the study.

"Unfortunately, there has not been the same level of progress behind the camera. Most notably in the executive suite, there has been very little change since we began compiling data five years ago.

"That's very telling, particularly in light of our current racial reckoning."

The report comes during a year in which anti-racism Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the police killings of Mr George Floyd and Ms Breonna Taylor have exposed the nation's racial divisions.

Shows including Watchmen, a dark comic-book satire tackling prejudice that won 11 Emmys last month, have intensified that debate as well as creating more roles for black and minority actors.

Of the more than 100 acting nominations in the Emmys' series, limited series and TV movie categories, more than a third of them went to black actors - a new record.

Among them were Billy Porter (Pose), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Regina King (Watchmen).

But while black and multiracial actors were over-represented among cable scripted lead roles last year, Latino, Asian and Native Americans again fell short. And white men still overwhelmingly dominate top-level TV executive jobs.

Study co-author Ana-Christina Ramon warned that the lack of people of colour at executive levels was "problematic" because "story lines may lack authenticity or will be written stereotypically or even 'raceless' if the disparity continues".

The report focuses on TV series broadcast between 2017 and last year. Its findings largely mirror the trends seen in a similar UCLA report on the Hollywood film industry released in February.

