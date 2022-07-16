Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault

LONDON • Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey will go on trial in London next year after pleading not guilty on Thursday to accusations of sex offences dating back almost 20 years.

Spacey is accused of five offences in Britain - four counts of sexual assault by touching, and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Speaking clearly, the American actor and producer, whose name was given as Kevin Spacey Fowler, said "not guilty" when each of the charges were put to him at London's Old Bailey central criminal court.

Wearing glasses and a blue suit, he sat impassively in the dock during the 20-minute hearing as a trial date of June 6 next year was agreed. He has been granted unconditional bail.

If found guilty of sexual assault, Spacey could face a six-month prison sentence or an unlimited fine, while the more serious offence carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The police said the alleged assaults occurred between March 2005 and April 2013 - four in the British capital and one in Gloucestershire, in the west of England. They involved one man who is now in his 40s and two men now in their 30s.

Once one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Spacey has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct five years ago.

The 62-year-old, who won Oscars for Best Actor in American Beauty (1999) and Best Supporting Actor in The Usual Suspects (1995), was dropped from the TV show House Of Cards (2013 to 2018) and removed from the movie All The Money In The World (2017) after the accusations came to light.

On Thursday, he was dropped from an upcoming movie, 1242 - Gateway To The West, a historical Genghis Khan drama which was set to start filming in October, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

