Kevin Spacey may have drugged alleged victim before assault, UK court told

LONDON - An alleged victim of Kevin Spacey told a London court on Monday that he believes the Oscar-winning U.S. actor drugged him before performing oral sex on him after he had passed out.

Spacey is on trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court on a dozen charges of historic sex offences against four men, then aged in their 20s and 30s, between 2001 and 2013.

The 63-year-old has denied all the charges and his lawyer Patrick Gibbs said at the start of the trial that the jury were going to hear some “damned lies”.

The trial, entering its third week on Monday, heard the evidence of the fourth complainant, who described Spacey as a “vile sexual predator”.

The man, who cannot be identified, alleges Spacey sexually assaulted him and then performed oral sex on him while he was passed out in Spacey’s London apartment in the late 2000s.

Giving evidence in person behind a screen, the man denied suggestions by Gibbs that he consented and said he “fell asleep or, I believe, (was) drugged” before the sex.

Gibbs said it was “well-known in the theatre industry that Mr Spacey liked to flirt with men”, which the alleged victim accepted.

The lawyer said the complainant continued to speak to Spacey after the actor allegedly put his face in his crotch, meaning he “appeared to be comfortable in the flat”.

The alleged victim denied that was true, saying: “I was made to feel like I was being circled by a shark.” He also described Spacey as “atrocious, despicable (and) disgusting”.

He also said he had brought a civil lawsuit against Spacey in Britain, seeking around 400,000 pounds (around $510,000) in damages, but added: “What I want is criminal justice.”

The man said he would “relinquish everything” if Spacey apologised to him, but he thought that was “doubtful”.