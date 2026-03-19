Ketupat, rendang, laksa: Creator-host Zuhairi Idris’ perfect Hari Raya weekend

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Singaporean content creator, host and comedian Zuhairi Idris (in black) enjoys spending time with his relatives during Hari Raya.

Who: Singaporean content creator, radio presenter, host and comedian Zuhairi Idris. The 37-year-old is hosting Sinar Lebaran 2026, Mediacorp’s annual Hari Raya Aidilfitri variety show that will air on the eve of Hari Raya on mewatch, Suria, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and @mediacorp.untukmu on TikTok on March 20 at 9pm.

The bachelor is also acting in Mediacorp’s Hari Raya telemovie Mimpi Raya. He sang the theme song Seloka Dua Saudara with singer-songwriter Shazza and content creator, host and comedian Hafidz Rahman. Mimpi Raya airs on Suria and mewatch on March 21 at 9.30pm.

On weekdays, he co-hosts Mediacorp radio station Ria 897’s morning show, #2BudakNakal, with radio DJ Nity Baizura.

He and Hafidz make up comedy sketch duo Lepak One Korner. The pair’s next live show, the Hari Raya-themed Lepak Live: Beraya Benor, will be staged at The Theatre at Mediacorp on April 23 and 24, 8pm.

“ Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on a weekend in 2026 . On Saturday, I will wake up at around 6am for my dawn prayers, then make my way to Masjid Darul Ghufran in Tampines for the congregational Hari Raya prayers.

I will get home at around 9am and have breakfast. My mum will cook Hari Raya dishes like ketupat, lepat (steamed sticky rice dumpling), rendang, sambal prawn or squid, sayur lodeh (vegetables in coconut milk) and sambal goreng.

My mum cooks everything from scratch because she loves cooking. She is 75, so I handle most of the household chores and let her focus on cooking.

She starts preparing on the eve of Hari Raya – weaving ketupat leaves, preparing ingredients and cooking dishes that can keep longer. On Raya morning, she will cook dishes like sayur lodeh.

On the first day of Hari Raya, I usually do not go out as people come to my home . I live with just my mum, and she is quite popular among the extended family, so my uncles and other relatives will visit.

Hari Raya is usually the only time we all gather, since everyone is busy. I see some relatives only once a year.

The first guests will arrive at around 11am. The peak period will be around 3pm, when we might have more than 20 visitors . If the living room of our four-room HDB flat gets crowded, I let the guests hang out in my stud y.

My role is to prepare and manage everything – setting up, replenishing food and drinks, entertaining guests and cleaning up.

The highligh t is definitely the food, especially after a month of fasting. But as I have grown older, I look forward more to spending time with my relatives, jus t c atching up and appreciating those moments.

On the second day of Hari Raya , a Sunday, my mum and I will join my elder sister and her family to visit our relatives.

We typically visit about seven homes , mostly those of my mum’s siblings, and spend about an hour at each place. We try to be done by 9pm.

What I like about visiting is spending time with my nieces and nephews and catching up with my relatives over good food. My mum’s side has many good cooks.

Each place has a signature dish. One of my aunts always makes laksa, while another makes ayam masak merah (chicken in spicy tomato sauce), which I love.

My relatives are also curious about my work in acting and filming. They ask about what happens behind the scenes.

I am fine seeing myself on television when a lone, but I feel shy watching it with others. My nieces and nephews do not really react to seeing me on screen, but when people recognise me in public, that is when they seem impressed. ”