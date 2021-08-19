Kendall Jenner accessorises bikini with boyfriend Devin Booker's Olympic gold medal

LOS ANGELES - Supermodel Kendall Jenner is celebrating her boyfriend Devin Booker's Olympic success by wearing his gold medal.

Basketball star Booker, 24, shared a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday (Aug 17) of the couple's lakeside vacation, including one where Jenner, 25, is lounging on a boat wearing a bikini with his medal around her neck.

He had won the gold medal in Tokyo earlier this month as a member of Team USA's basketball team.

Booker and Jenner, who celebrated one year together in June, made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

At the time, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a romantic photo on her Instagram Story of them cuddling.

While the couple have not commented publicly on their relationship, they have shared intimate photos on social media. She had cheered him on during the Olympics and he had reportedly met her entire clan and won their approval.