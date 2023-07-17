Ken Jeong, John Cho crashed The Afterparty 2 and had a blast

LOS ANGELES – Two of Hollywood’s biggest Asian-American actors – Ken Jeong, star of The Hangover comedy films (2009 to 2013), and John Cho from the Star Trek movie reboot (2009 and 2013) – may be a little late to The Afterparty.

But joining the cast of the murder-mystery comedy for its second season gave them one of the most enjoyable experiences of their careers.

Season 1, which debuted in 2022, was a whodunnit involving a shocking death at a high-school reunion afterparty.

Now streaming on Apple TV+, Season 2 reunites some of the same characters for a wedding, which also ends with an untimely death.

And the list of suspects includes Feng (Jeong), a cash-strapped dessert entrepreneur who is the father of the bride, and Feng’s attention-hogging brother Ulysses (Cho).

The show is created by Chris Miller, who executive-produces it with fellow American film-maker Phil Lord. The pair wrote and directed The Lego Movie (2014), and wrote and produced Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023).

At a Zoom press event earlier in 2023, Miller and Lord were asked how they decided which characters from Season 1’s ensemble cast – which included Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz and Dave Franco – to bring back for the second instalment.

Miller, 47, says it made sense to have Zoe (Zoe Chao) and Aniq (Sam Richardson) – who became a couple at the end of the first season – return, this time to attend the wedding of Zoe’s sister Grace (Poppy Liu) to technology mogul Edgar (Zach Woods).

And when Grace discovers Edgar’s lifeless body in bed the morning after the nuptials, it made sense to have Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), who helped solve the case in the first season, aid in investigating this one.

“Zoe and Aniq were really the emotional heart of the first season, so it felt cruel to not bring them back.

“And Detective Danner is the Poirot of the series,” Miller says, referring to the fictional Belgian detective from writer Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery novels.

“It seemed like it’d be fun to get them to work together to solve a murder at a wedding this time. And then we just tried to think of some funny characters, interesting stories and interesting twists.”