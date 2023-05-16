Kate Winslet wins Bafta Television Award for role opposite daughter Mia Threapleton

LONDON – British actors Kate Winslet and Ben Whishaw were among the winners at the Bafta Television Awards in London on Sunday night, with the actress calling for action against harmful content on social media in her acceptance speech.

Winslet, 47, played the mother of a teenager consumed by social media in I Am Ruth, a miniseries in which she starred alongside her daughter, Mia Threapleton.

Threapleton, 22, played Winslet’s daughter in the show, which also won the Best Single Drama award during the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

“I Am Ruth was made... for families who feel that they are held hostage by the perils of the online world, for parents who wish they could still communicate with their teenagers, but who no longer can,” said Winslet, who starred in the Titanic (1997).

“And for young people who have become addicted to social media and its darker sides: this does not need to be your life. To people in power and to people who can make change: please, criminalise harmful content. Please eradicate harmful content. We don’t want it. We want our children back,” added the star, who won the Best Actress Oscar for romantic drama The Reader (2008).

She also mentioned her daughter in her speech, saying: “If I could break it in half, I would give the other half to my daughter... we did this together, kiddo.”