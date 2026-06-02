Karen Mok celebrates birthday at Singapore’s Kelly Jie Seafood, promises to hold concert here in 2027

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Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok (second from right) with (from far left), Kelly Jie Seafood staff member Alice Chong and Singaporean composer-producers Lee Si Song and Lee Wei Song.

Karen Mok, who turned 56 on June 2, enjoyed an early birthday celebration at a seafood restaurant in Singapore.

The Hong Kong singer-actress was in town to perform as part of the group Karen Mok & The Masters on May 30 at Resorts World Ballroom.

Kelly Jie Seafood, located in Toa Payoh, posted on its Xiaohongshu page on June 1 that the Hong Kong singer-actress had dined there that day.

According to the post, the star was taken there by Singaporean composer-producers Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song, who are “old friends” of the local eatery.

The post read: “Karen Mok graced us with her presence today. We were so honoured. She was such a kind and friendly person. And her skin looks amazing. (We) have added another precious autographed case to (our) collection.”

The post was accompanied by photos of Mok – wearing a loose white T-shirt, denim top and pants, and sunglasses – posing with the Lee brothers and restaurant staff.

Kelly Jie Seafood is no stranger to Hong Kong celebrity patrons. All four members of musical group Big Four – Dicky Cheung, Andy Hui, William So and Edmond Leung – visited in 2025 around the time of their Dec 13 concert, also at Resorts World Ballroom.

In 2024, singer Gigi Leung and actress Charmaine Sheh also stopped by the restaurant during their visits to the Lion City.

Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok (centre) celebrating her 56th birthday with Singaporean composer-producers Lee Si Song (left) and Lee Wei Song on June 1. PHOTO: 6256C94C0000000021021755/XIAOHONGSHU

At her recent Singapore show, Mok sang songs such as the Cantonese number Breathing Is Hazardous (2020), as well as Mandopop hits Overcast (1999), Love (2002) and Without You (2006).

Her last solo concert here was in 2019 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. At her May 30 performance, she said to the crowd: “I have not held a concert in Singapore in seven years. Isn’t it time? How about next year?”

She continued: “Will you come to my next concert here?”

As the audience broke out in cheers, she said: “Okay, that’s a promise, guys.”