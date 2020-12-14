Kardashians moving to Disney to stream content

NEW YORK • The Kardashian family of reality television have inked a deal with Disney and will launch new content next year on the entertainment giant's Hulu and Star streaming subsidiaries, the platforms said last Thursday.

Disney did not give details about the project, which family matriarch Kris Jenner said in a tweet was a "multi-year partnership".

Content created by the Kardashians will be available in the United States on Hulu, and in markets abroad will stream on Star, Disney's new subscription video service launching in February.

It is a strategic shift for the Kardashians, who recently left cable television - which is declining in the United States - for a streaming platform, as the medium becomes increasingly popular.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to present), the programme which made the family famous, has been broadcast on cable channel E!, part of NBCUniversal.

In September, the family said the programme would end early next year after 20 seasons, almost 14 years after its debut.

The show follows the Kardashians in their daily lives as they navigate family dramas, including falling-outs between sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.

By building successful cosmetics companies off their TV fame, Kim's fortune is now estimated by Forbes magazine at US$780 million (S$1.04 billion), while Kylie is estimated to be worth US$700 million.

