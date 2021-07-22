Kanye West teases new music ahead of Donda album release

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - American rapper Kanye West will release his 10th solo studio album, Donda, on Friday (July 23), teasing his new music in an advert during the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals.

The advert featured United States sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics after being suspended for a positive cannabis test.

West, 44, will premiere the record on Thursday at a listening event in Atlanta, which will be streamed live.

He previewed new song No Child Left Behind in an advert airing during Game Six of the NBA Finals. The Milwaukee Bucks clinched the finals 4-2 with a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The commercial, scored and edited by West, shows Richardson, who had been expected to be one of the biggest draws at Tokyo 2020, at a track at night.

The 21-year-old has said she used the drug to deal with the death of her mother.

West, who was married to reality television star Kim Kardashian, 40, for seven years before she filed for divorce in February, shared a clip of the ad on his Instagram page.

The album, named after West's late mother Donda West, follows 2019's Grammy Award winning Jesus Is King.