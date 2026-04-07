British government blocks rapper Kanye West from London music festival and entering the country

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rapper Kanye West's application to travel to Britain was refused on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good.

LONDON - The UK government on April 7 blocked American rapper Kanye West from visiting the country to headline a music festival due to his past antisemitic outbursts, forcing organisers to cancel the event.

He had submitted an application to travel to Britain on April 6 , but it was refused on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good, the BBC cited the Home Office as saying.

The organisers of the Wireless Festival in London, where West, now known as Ye, was booked to play all three nights in July, swiftly cancelled the event.

“As a result of the Home Office banning Ye from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel,” organisers said on Instagram.

It added all ticket holders would receive “an automatic full refund”. Tickets only went on sale on April 7 .

As the row heated up earlier on April 7 , West had offered to meet members of the British Jewish community.

The offer from the disgraced 48-year-old hip-hop star followed a decision by drinks giants Pepsi and Diageo to pull out of sponsoring the festival in the British capital.

“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music,” West said in a statement.

“I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person.”

In May 2025, West released a song called Heil Hitler to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

“I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here,” he added.

West has previously expressed regret over his antisemitic rants, which he blamed on his bipolar disorder.

But British government minister Wes Streeting told UK broadcasters on April 7 that he regarded West using bipolar disorder “to justify his actions” as “appalling”.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said over the weekend it was “deeply concerning” that West had been booked despite “his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism”.

Mr Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said earlier on April 7 the group would be willing to meet West if he pulled out of Wireless.

“The Jewish community will want to see a genuine remorse and change before believing that the appropriate place to test this sincerity is on the main stage at the Wireless Festival,” he said.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism, which had called for the government to intervene, said it had “clearly made the right decision here”.

“For once, when it said that antisemitism has no place in the UK, it backed up its words with action,” it said in a statement.

“Someone who has boasted of making tens of millions of dollars from selling swastika T-shirts and who released a song called Heil Hitler just months ago clearly would not be conducive to the public good in the UK,” it added, urging sponsors to “continue to stay away”.

West’s European comeback tour has already provoked controversy. In France, the mayor of Marseille said he was “not welcome” for a concert there in June. AFP