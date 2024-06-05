‘Kaiju or not, we got you covered’: Singapore Armed Forces ‘battle’ Godzilla

SINGAPORE – With award-winning monster movie Godzilla Minus One topping streaming charts locally following its release on Singapore’s Netflix on June 1, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) have reiterated their dedication to defending the Republic – through comedic shorts showing them battling the creature.

At 3pm on June 4, popular Singapore humour site SGAG tagged the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Singapore Army in separate posts on Facebook, showing members of both forces superimposed against scenes from Godzilla Minus One.

“Hope you have a plan,” said SGAG to RSN. And to the Singapore Army, it said: “I don’t think he got camp pass leh”.