K-stars IU and Byeon Woo-seok make a chic, glamorous royal couple in K-drama Perfect Crown

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Perfect Crown (PG13)

Disney+

Expectations are high for Perfect Crown, especially when it comes to its lead actors. K-pop idol IU has built a reputation as an actress an d delivered hit dramas one after another. Meanwhile, K-actor Byeon Woo-seok has to prove that he is no one-hit wonder, following his breakout success in romantic comedy Lovely Runner (202 4).

Perfect Crown, which premiered on April 10, follows the photogenic pair in a drama that blends romance with class conflicts.

Set in a fictional South Korea where a constitutional monarchy exists, IU plays Seong Hui-ju, a conglomerate heiress who yearns for status t o increase her social standing. Byeon is Grand Prince I-an, who has the status, but his power is undermined by the power-hungry queen dowager .

Their worlds collide when Hui-ju proposes that they enter into a contractual marriage, which will benefit them individually. It is no surprise that the fake couple ends up falling in love.

A standout feature in the series is how the leads are styled. They exude effortless glamour in their chic outfits – IU in her sharp tailored suit s and Byeon in modern reinterpretations of the traditional hanbok.

Though only two episodes of the 12-parter have been released, there is already a prequel of sorts in the works.

Set within the Perfect Crown universe, an official web novel titled Perfect Crown In Royal Academy Of Korea will launch on May 16, spotlighting the protagonists’ school years.

SFS Somerset Presents: Saturday Night Fever (M18)

118 minutes, Golden Village Cineleisure

The Singapore Film Society will screen John Travolta’s 1977 hit Saturday Night Fever on April 18 and 19 at SFS Somerset. PHOTO: PARK CIRCUS/PARAMOUNT

The Singapore Film Society (SFS) is bringing disco back for its SFS Somerset Presents showcase with the screening of Saturday Night Fever (1977) on April 18 at 7.30pm and April 19 at 4pm.

Every Saturday night, Tony Manero (John Travolta) slips into his signature wide-collared shirt, flared trousers and platform shoes before heading to his local disco, where he reigns supreme. But beyond the pulsing lights and glittering dance floor, Tony’s life as a paint store clerk unfolds into a far darker story marked by disillusionment, violence and heartbreak.

Considered a seminal Hollywood classic, Saturday Night Fever left an indelible mark on late-1970s pop culture. It helped catapult disco into a global phenomenon, sparked new collaborations between film studios and record labels, and launched Travolta into international stardom. His performance also earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 50th Academy Awards.

The film’s soundtrack, driven by Bee Gees’ hits such as How Deep Is Your Love and Stayin’ Alive, went on to win the Grammy for Album Of The Year in 1979.

Tickets to Saturday Night Fever are priced at $15 (public) and $9 (SFS members), and are available at sfs-somerset-fever.peatix.com

TWS VR Concert: Rush Road

GV Bugis+

TWS VR Concert: Rush Road. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

K-pop rookies TWS – comprising Kyungmin, Hanjin, Youngjae, Shinyu, Dohoon and Jihoon – will make their virtual reality (VR) debut in concert film Rush Road on April 30.

The event marks the sextet’s entry into the VR concert space, exploring the theme of youthful momentum through a fluid, narrative-driven experience.

TWS’ fandom – known as 42 – will embark on a dynamic journey alongside the group, which formed in 2024, navigating through a series of visually distinct environments.

Unlike a traditional concert format, the production begins in a high-energy rock festival setting, transitions to a rooftop scene against a golden sunset and concludes with a breathtaking aurora sequence.

Popular tracks such as Overdrive and Plot Twist are reimagined for the VR format, offering fans a fresh take on familiar performances. A collaboration with VR concert platform company Amaze, Rush Road features spatial staging, enhanced camera work and immersive sound design to elevate the realism.

Rush Road will show at GV Bugis+ from April 30 to May 6. Tickets are priced at $38 for Golden Village Movie Club members and $40 for non-members.

Ticket holders will also receive exclusive collectibles, including random photo cards, official tickets and limited-edition postcards, while stocks last.

Tickets are available via Golden Village’s website (str.sg/rWPG) and app.