K-stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin donate $151k to help children in need

South Korean celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin donated 150 million won (S$151,000) to support children in need, Son’s agency MS Team Entertainment said on Jan 9.

Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the donation was made to Asan Medical Center to fund children’s medical fees, and Jusarang Community Foundation to help single mothers and their children.

“I decided to donate in the hope that it will be a Christmas gift that will warm the hearts of children who are more desperate for help than ever in these difficult times,” Son, 41, said in a statement.

According to MS Team, Son has an interest in supporting children in need. She has given to children dealing with difficult-to-cure diseases and children with disabilities from underprivileged households.

On Jan 7, the Thirty Nine (2022) actress organised a charity flea market where she sold her clothes and other personal items. “I wanted to do something meaningful and came up with the idea of organising a flea market. I am planning to give away the clothes I wore and many items I cherished,” Son wrote on Instagram on Dec 12.

Other past donations Son made included giving 100 million won to the Daegu Community Chest of Korea to support the medical treatment and prevention of Covid-19 for underprivileged households in 2020.

In 2022, Son and Hyun donated 200 million won to help those affected by the Uljin forest fire.

The couple married on March 31, 2022, after starring in the hit drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020). They welcomed their first child in November later that year.

Meanwhile, K-drama actress Lee Sung-kyung, 33, donated 100 million won to the Dankook University Hospital’s trauma centre, reported online K-pop news site Allkpop. She did so after starring in the second and third seasons of the acclaimed medical drama Dr Romantic (in 2020 and 2023).

Said the actress-singer in a statement on Jan 10: “Through my involvement in the medical drama, I developed an interest in trauma care, an essential aspect of medical services. I wanted to contribute in a small way to the advancement of the medical field, particularly in saving trauma patients.”

The actress-singer recently won the Top Female Excellence prize for her performance as a thoracic surgeon in Dr Romantic 3 at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards.