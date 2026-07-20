K-star Park Eun-bin leads fresh take on movie-turned-series Spooky In Love

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SEOUL - A hit South Korean feature film has been turned into a K-drama, with Park Eun-bin - one of the local industry’s most bankable stars - leading the charge.

Spooky In Love, starring the South Korean actress and actor Yang Se-jong, reimagines the hit 2011 romantic comedy Spellbound as a 12-episode series, expanding the original supernatural love story for the television format.

It follows Yeo-ri (Park), a chaebol heiress cursed with the ability to see ghosts, who finds herself falling for headstrong prosecutor Ma Kang-wook (Yang).

While the tvN project shares the same Korean title as the original film, which starred Lee Min-ki and Son Ye-jin, this adaptation significantly overhauls the narrative, characters and overall world.

For Park, on a hot streak that includes Netflix’s The Wonderfools (2026) and Disney+’s Hyper Knife (2025), Spooky In Love offered a prime opportunity to explore what she described as a “transmedia” adaptation.

Speaking at a press conference in Seoul on July 14, she expressed her excitement about stretching the boundaries of the original.

“The idea of turning a film into a drama series really struck me as an exciting new challenge,” Park said. “While the original film runs for about two hours, a 12-episode series gives us at least six times more room to expand the story and introduce new settings and elements.”

The 33-year-old emphasised that the series goes far beyond simply stretching out the film’s original plot, introducing fresh mechanics to the supernatural lore to keep the audience on its toes.

“My character is still named Yeo-ri, but unlike in the film, she’s no longer Kang Yeo-ri. Beyond the name, we’ve reimagined many aspects of the story, so I focused on bringing out what makes the drama version unique,” she said.

“One of the key supernatural elements involves Yeo-ri’s hands. Anyone she touches can also see ghosts. That lets us explore the premise in a much richer way and gives viewers something entirely new.”

Beyond the expanded mythology, the star was drawn to Spooky In Love for its blend of tones and narrative formats, which allowed her to showcase a different side of her acting range.

“Working on this project made me realise how much I enjoy stories that combine multiple genres,” she said. “Romance makes up a significant part of the series, but it’s also layered with occult elements, investigative teamwork and action. Bringing all of those together is what makes the project so compelling.”

The adaptation arrives at a time when K-dramas are competing fiercely in an increasingly crowded global streaming environment. Yet, even with a worldwide footprint secured via Netflix, director Lee Min-su said his priority was to lean into the distinctive strengths of Korean storytelling rather than tailor the series for a global audience.

He added: “The comedy Korean actors create and the humour that naturally grows out of character relationships feel different from what you see in dramas from other countries.”

To achieve the distinct charm, Lee focused heavily on crafting a broad, accessible comedic tone designed to deliver immediate entertainment value.

“With that in mind, I put a great deal of effort into creating comedy that’s easy to enjoy and delivers those fun, dopamine-inducing moments,” he said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Spooky In Love is available on Netflix.