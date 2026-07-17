K-star Bae Suzy makes Singapore fan’s dream come true at Tsubaki pop-up event

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South Korean singer-actress Bae Suzy (left) poses for a Polaroid photo with Singaporean meet-and-greet winner Ong Poh Hoon at Tsubaki’s 20th anniversary pop-up in Plaza Singapura on July 17.

SINGAPORE – For more than a decade, civil servant Ong Poh Hoon has followed South Korean star Bae Suzy from drama to drama.

The 47-year-old Singaporean finally came face to face with her idol on July 17 at Japanese haircare brand Tsubaki’s 20th anniversary pop-up at Plaza Singapura, after winning a coveted meet-and-greet p hoto opportunity in a Watsons lucky draw.

The notification that she had won came on July 13 while she was holidaying in Seoul. Ong recall ed frantically searching for the physical receipt after being told she might have to produce it as proof of entry to the event.

“I was panicking, searching high and low… who keeps physical receipts nowadays?” Ong told The Straits Times.

A longtime fan since Suzy’s 2011 breakout drama Dream High, Ong subsequently looked up Suzy’s music videos, such as Bad Girl Good Girl (2010), Good-bye Baby (2011) and Hush (2013), when the actress-singer was part of K-pop girl group Miss A that debuted in 2010 and disbanded in 2017.

Ong, whose favourite Suzy series is the 2017 hit While You Were Sleeping, tried to get a glimpse of the star when she was in town in March 2025 for French luxury brand Celine’s event at Ion Orchard. However, Ong found herself too far back in the crowd to see anything clearly.

But she finally found herself standing just centimetres away from Suzy, calling the experience of seeing her for the first time in the flesh a “dream come true”.

“Suzy really deserves the title of ‘Nation’s First Love’,” said Ong, referring to the nickname given by South Korean media. “She always looks so flawless — especially her hair. How to live up to her standard?”

Known for her glossy mane, Suzy says keeping her long locks in tip-top condition requires consistent management and care. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Ong was the sole winner from Singapore fo r the Tsubaki meet-and-greet. Other lucky fans who got to take a P olaroid photo with Suzy were from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, each flown to Singapore for the occasion.

On stage, Suzy, 31, greeted the crowd in English that she was happy to be back in Singapore after about a year away.

The Tsubaki brand ambassador continued in Korean, calling the trip here a “little short break” from her hectic filming schedule.

Famed across Asia for her glossy mane, Suzy – last seen in K- drama Genie, Make A Wish (2025) – shared that she has been “styling a lot of her hair” because of work.

Keeping her long, lustrous locks looking “natural and healthy” requires “consistent management and care”, and w hat she likes most is the fragrance of Tsubaki’s products.

Addressing her fans in attendance at the mall, she promised to “finish the filming really well” and asked them to “please continue to love me and Tsubaki”.