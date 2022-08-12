K-pop group Super Junior to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in September

SINGAPORE - K-pop stalwarts Super Junior will be back in Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 3.

The gig is part of their ninth tour, Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road, which includes other Asian stops such as Jakarta.

The South Korean group recently postponed a show in Manila originally scheduled for Aug 6, after member Eunhyuk's father died and another member, Siwon, tested positive for Covid-19.

Formed in 2005, the group is known for hits such as Sorry, Sorry (2009) and Mr Simple (2011) and is one of the most prominent acts in the K-pop genre.

The 10-men group, whose members are in their 30s, recently released their 11th album, Vol. 1 The Road: Keep On Going.

In 2019, they performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium twice, at music festivals HallyuPopFest in May and Kamp Singapore 2019 in November.

Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
When: September 3, 2022, 3pm
Admission: Tickets from $198 to $328. General sales start at 4pm on Aug 13 through Ticketmaster (go to Ticketmaster's website or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets.

