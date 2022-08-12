K-pop group Super Junior to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in September

SINGAPORE - K-pop stalwarts Super Junior will be back in Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 3.

Tickets from $198 will go on sale on Aug 13.

The gig is part of their ninth tour, Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road, which includes other Asian stops such as Jakarta.

The South Korean group recently postponed a show in Manila originally scheduled for Aug 6, after member Eunhyuk's father died and another member, Siwon, tested positive for Covid-19.

Formed in 2005, the group is known for hits such as Sorry, Sorry (2009) and Mr Simple (2011) and is one of the most prominent acts in the K-pop genre.

The 10-men group, whose members are in their 30s, recently released their 11th album, Vol. 1 The Road: Keep On Going.

In 2019, they performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium twice, at music festivals HallyuPopFest in May and Kamp Singapore 2019 in November.

Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: September 3, 2022, 3pm

Admission: Tickets from $198 to $328. General sales start at 4pm on Aug 13 through Ticketmaster (go to Ticketmaster's website or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets.