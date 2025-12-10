K-pop’s BTS receive South Korea’s presidential commendation for philanthropic efforts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL – K-pop boy band BTS were awarded a Presidential Commendation at the 5th Korea Good Donation Awards on Dec 8 for their Love Myself initiative, becoming the first South Korean artiste to receive the honour, according to their label Bighit Music on Dec 9.

The awards ceremony, hosted by South Korea’s Ministry of Interior and Safety, has been held since 2021 to recognise individuals and groups who have inspired society through acts of kindness and giving, with the goal of spreading a mature culture of philanthropy in South Korea.

In a statement, BTS expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying they felt “deeply honoured” at the positive impact the Love Myself campaign had on society.

“Rather than viewing this award as something solely given to us, we believe it is a gesture of encouragement and support for everyone who has resonated with our message to love yourself and love others,” said the septet .

Dedicating the honour to their fans known as Army, BTS added they would “continue striving to contribute to warm and healthy change”.

In 2017, BTS became the first K-pop act to partner UNICEF Korea to launch the Love Myself campaign, which promotes self-love and works to end violence against children and youth.

The campaign has since expanded to 155 countries and regions, providing both mental health support and violence prevention initiatives for children and adolescents worldwide.

According to Bighit Music, the campaign has reached more than 100 million individuals through mental health awareness programmes and has become one of UNICEF’s most impactful private sector partnerships.

BTS and their label, along with their global fans, have raised about 9.2 billion won (S$8.1 million) – accounting for about 15 per cent of UNICEF’s global child protection fund.

BTS – comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – previously announced they are preparing for a massive world tour set to launch in 2026, alongside the release of a new album. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK