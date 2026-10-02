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K-pop stars Nana, T.O.P confirm relationship

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The two met while filming the music video for T.O.P’s Totally Crazy!, a track from his solo album Another Dimension.

The two met while filming the music video for T.O.P’s Totally Crazy!, a track from his solo album Another Dimension.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM @TTT/INSTAGRAM

SEOUL – K-pop stars Nana and T.O.P are officially dating.

The two met while filming the music video for T.O.P’s Totally Crazy!, a track from his solo album Another Dimension, and began dating in June after getting to know each other during the shoot.

T.O.P debuted as a member of K-pop group Big Bang in 2006 and left the group in June 2023. He then made his musical comeback in April with his first full-length solo album Another Dimension.

Nana debuted in 2009 with the girl group After School. She made her acting debut in the series The Good Wife and has since appeared in hit projects including Netflix’s Mask Girl and The Scandal. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.