Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BigHit Music has described the upcoming BTS shows as the biggest world tour ever by a K-pop act, with 82 concerts in 34 cities.

Fans of K-pop boy band BTS will be able to watch livestreams of their new world tour Arirang in cinemas across South Korea and the world.

According to South Korean news outlet Yonhap, BTS’ agency BigHit Music said on Feb 13 that the screenings will feature the band’s concerts in Goyang, South Korea, on April 11 and in Tokyo on April 18 at more than 3,500 cinemas in 75 countries.

Some regions will show delayed broadcasts due to time differences, added BigHit Music.

In South Korea, leading multiplex chains CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox will host the live viewing events, with ticket reservations starting at 10am on Feb 25, reported Yonhap.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore cinema chains Golden Village and Shaw Theatres for more information.

The shows mark the start of what BigHit Music described as the biggest world tour ever by a K-pop act, spanning 82 concerts in 34 cities, according to Yonhap.

It added that tickets for 41 shows in North America and Europe have already sold out, including those in Goyang.

BTS will also become the first South Korean act to hold standalone concerts at major global stadiums, including Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Stanford Stadium in California, AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Allianz Arena in Munich.

The group already achieved a record attendance at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where they are scheduled to perform for 120,000 fans during a two-day concert on July 6 and 7, the agency said.

South Korean news outlet The Korea Herald previously reported on Feb 8 that tickets for both London shows sold out completely in 30 minutes .

The tour follows the group’s upcoming fifth full-length album, Arirang, set to be released on March 20 with multiple physical versions.

The Korea Herald also reported on Feb 6 that BigHit Music will host BTS The City Arirang Seoul – a city-wide event in Seoul that blends music, media and urban landscapes – to mark the release of the boy band’s album from March 20 to April 12.

In a first for a South Korean artiste, the group will also appear on the cover of GQ magazine’s latest edition in 15 international markets.

BigHit Music told Yonhap on Feb 14 that BTS was selected as the cover model for the March issue of the men’s fashion magazine across countries and regions such as South Korea, US, Britain, Japan, Mexico, Germany and Thailand.

The agency said this would be the first time a South Korean artiste will simultaneously appear on so many regional covers of GQ.