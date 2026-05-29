K-pop stars BTS to bring exclusive Nike x BTS tour merch to S’pore ahead of December concerts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore ARMYs will be able to purchase and collect the Nike x BTS merchandise on Aug 26.

SINGAPORE - ARMYs scrambling to put together concert outfits for BTS’ upcoming Singapore shows may soon have an answer: exclusive Nike tour merchandise inspired by the K-pop group.

The boy band will return to the National Stadium this December, with shows scheduled for Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 at 7pm . Tickets are priced from $148 to $388, with pre-sales starting on June 3 and general tickets starting to sell on June 5.

The septet - comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - are also collaborating with Nike on a merchandise collection.

The American sportswear giant announced on its website on May 28 that the Nike x BTS tour merch includes exclusive t-shirts, a hoodie and a South Korea-only cap that “draw on the band’s heritage and distinctive style”.

“The collection reflects BTS’ future-forward mindset while honoring what the group has built over the years, both together and as individual artists. The members’ shared heritage also plays a central role in the collection,” Nike wrote.

Singapore ARMYs will be able to purchase and collect the Nike x BTS merchandise at stores on Aug 26. Prices for the collection have not yet been announced.

Nike is also partnering the boyband to deliver a first-of-its-kind Nike By You customisation experience alongside merchandise.

The experience features 10 custom designs created specifically for the band, allowing fans to co-create and personalise select Nike apparel and totes.

Nike said that some Nike By You designs emphasise the number 7, symbolising the seven members of the band. Some graphics also reference musical bars and measures which highlights the group’s position as “a voice for generations”.

The experience will launch on June 1 at selected Nike stores in Singapore. It will also return on Dec 10, a week before BTS’ first Arirang show in Singapore.



Calvin Klein had also launched a collaboration with Jungkook on a clothing line earlier this month. The apparel is available at Ion Orchard with prices ranging from $29 to $699.

Earlier this week, Oreo also announced that it would work with BTS to release limited-edition purple hotteok-inspired Oreo cookies from June 8.

In Singapore, the cookies will be sold while stocks last. The Oreo BTS hotteok multi-pack will be priced at $3.60. There will also be a BTS vanilla multi-pack ($3.60) and a mini vanilla version ($1.50).