K-pop stars BTS have the most No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart this decade

SEOUL – K-pop sensation BTS have chalked up the most No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 this decade, with a total of six songs topping the US singles chart, according to Billboard.

On Tuesday, the American music magazine shared a new ranking on its social media account that featured the list of global acts that have earned the most No. 1 records on the competitive chart over a decade.

It is also the first decade-data released by Billboard this year that included the boy band’s My Universe, which was released in September 2021.

Some of the other big names on the list are Canadian singer-rapper Drake, who has five songs on the chart. American singer-songwriters Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have four songs each, while Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American rapper Nicki Minaj have three songs each on the list.

BTS earned their first Billboard Hot 100 hit with DNA, a track released in 2017. In 2020, three more tracks followed – Dynamite, Savage Love and Life Goes On.

Dynamite, the septet’s first English-only track, became the first song by a South Korean act to debut at the top of the Hot 100. It also broke new records by topping Billboard’s Global and Digital Song Sales charts.

BTS then gave their take on American singer Jason Derulo’s dance-ready Savage Love, a song produced by Jawsh 685.

Members Suga and J-Hope, the band’s rap tandem, added their self-written lyrics to the music, and the remix version landed at No. 1 and spent over half a year on the Hot 100.

The joyful pandemic anthem Life Goes On, co-written by RM, Suga and J-Hope and featured on the group’s Be album, also became the chart’s first No. 1 sung mainly in Korean.

BTS continued their success in the United States in 2021, with three more chart-toppers – Butter, Permission To Dance and My Universe.

The addictive summer song Butter became the 40th song in the chart’s history to spend 10 weeks or more atop the Hot 100. Its music video also made the biggest YouTube debut of all time.