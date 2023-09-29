K-pop star Yoona chows down on chilli crab during whirlwind Singapore trip for Estee Lauder pop-up

SINGAPORE – South Korean singer-actress Yoona got hundreds of fans packing the walkways of shopping mall Paragon on Thursday evening during a whirlwind trip to Singapore.

The 33-year-old member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation was in town for the Estee Lauder Beauty Sleep Lounge pop-up as the Asia-Pacific ambassador of the skincare giant. The pop-up, located at Paragon Atrium level 1, runs until Oct 10.

If she could have one full day without any work commitments to enjoy herself, she would love to explore Singapore.

“The schedule on this trip is really tight so I don’t have time to look around the city,” she says.

While local media was stopped from asking further questions about what she would like to see or do during a five-minute interview at Hilton Singapore Orchard on Thursday afternoon ahead of her public appearance, local food was certainly on Yoona’s mind.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night, she flaunted a feast of local seafood she enjoyed, including chilli crab, black pepper crab and cereal prawns. She captioned the picture: “Crunch crunch in Singapore this Chuseok.”

Chuseok is South Korea’s equivalent of the Mid-Autumn Festival and is celebrated from Thursday to Saturday in 2023.