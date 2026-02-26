Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Korean actor-singer Ok Taecyeon will marry his non-celebrity partner on April 24 at a private ceremony in Seoul.

South Korean actor-singer Ok Taecyeon is set to be a married man soon, as he is preparing to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend in April.

South Korean media outlet SpoTV News reported that the member of K-pop boy band 2PM – better known as Taecyeon – will marry his partner on April 24 at a private ceremony in Seoul, attended by family, relatives and close friends.

This prompted his label, 51K, to issue an immediate statement clarifying the couple’s stance.

“Out of consideration for the bride-to-be, who is a non-celebrity, all details regarding the wedding, including the schedule, will be kept private,” it said.

“We kindly ask for your understanding that specific information related to the wedding cannot be disclosed. Please send your blessings and warm support as actor Ok Taecyeon begins this new chapter of his life.”

The 37-year-old confirmed his upcoming marriage to his long-time girlfriend in November 2025. Back then, his label also requested “generous understanding” out of respect for the couple’s privacy.

“Even after his marriage, (he) plans to greet you with good projects and a wide variety of activities. We ask that you continue to give (him) your unsparing love and support,” 51K said in the statement.

Taecyeon started his entertainment career as a contestant on the reality show Hot Blood Men (2008), which eventually led to the formation of the K-pop boy bands 2PM and 2AM. He remained active with 2PM from 2008 to 2017 and returned to the industry in 2021.

He is also notable for his appearances in the K-dramas Heartbeat (2023), Vincenzo (2021) and Bring It On, Ghost (2016) , among others. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK