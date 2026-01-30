K-pop star Sandara Park feasts on chilli crab, shops at VivoCity during S’pore trip

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Korean singer Sandara Park of 2NE1 shared photographs on Instagram on Jan 29 with the caption: “I (heart emoji) SG”.

SINGAPORE – South Korean singer Sandara Park of 2NE1 gave Blackjacks – the K-pop girl group’s fans – a surprise when she was spotted recently enjoying a seafood feast at VivoCity’s Yang Ming Seafood.

Park, also known by her stage name Dara,

The post showed her posing beside the restaurant’s live seafood tanks and taking candid shots in the establishment, including on its balcony.

Of course, the food was the star.

The 41-year-old singer and actress posted photos of the dishes she tucked into, including black pepper crab, chilli crab and Yang Ming Seafood’s signature Andrew Lobster – a poached Australian lobster served on a bed of chee cheong fun.

Park shared in an subsequent Instagram post on Jan 30 that she had been in Singapore for a “short work trip”.

The post, which garnered more than 11,300 likes one hour after it was published, showed the singer and her team at the Singapore Zoo and Mandai Wildlife Reserve. They also dined at Temper Wine Room & Lounge in Mondrian Singapore Duxton and posed for photos at Merlion Park.

Park is no stranger to Singapore. Before this visit, she performed with 2NE1 members CL and Minzy at Waterbomb Singapore 2025 , a water-themed music festival last August.

Then, she had also posted photos of herself travelling around the Republic after the group’s Waterbomb performance, calling herself “Tourist Dara” .