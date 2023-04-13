K-pop star Rain classified as pre-obese in health screening report

SEOUL – Few people will consider K-pop idol Rain obese, but according to a recent health screening, he is near obesity.

The hunky South Korean superstar, who is well-known for his six-pack abs and intense workouts, posted the results of a health screening he underwent on Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old singer-actor was classified as pre-obese in the report, which included lines such as “Regular exercise can help prevent chronic diseases and regulate stress, let’s make exercise a habit” and “Take note not to gain weight, with regular aerobic exercise and a balanced diet recommended”.

Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, wrote in reaction to the report: “I have already exercised so much. Does that mean I have to go for professional training or change my job?”

He added: “I work out twice a day. Is there an error in the screening equipment?”

Rain, who performed at Marina Bay Sands club Marquee with fellow South Korean singer Psy last Saturday, revealed on his YouTube show on Feb 2 that he once weighed 95kg.

Showing a photo of himself at that weight, he said he realised then that he could not continue that way, and began to work hard to lose weight and has since maintained his physique.