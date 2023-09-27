K-pop star Rain accused of alleged $8.6m real estate fraud, denies accusations

K-pop star Rain has been accused of real estate fraud involving worth 8.5 billion won (S$8.6 million), for selling a house in Itaewon that is nothing like it was described to the buyer, according to media reports.

The entertainer has denied the accusations through his agency.

A video on a YouTube channel famous for controversial exposes said a person claims to have filed a complaint against Rain for false property sales, said Korea JoongAng Daily on Tuesday.

Koreaboo also reported the case this week. The person, Mr A, reportedly made a deal to sell his Namyang New Town building in Hwaseong for 25 billion won to the singer, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon.

As part of the deal, Mr A bought Rain’s house in Itaewon for 8.5 billion won, so the latter has the necessary funds for the Namyang building, said the Koreaboo report.

Mr A asked Rain if he could look at his Itaewon house but the singer rejected his request, citing privacy reasons, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

After the trade deal was signed, Mr A claimed that the building was completely different from what he had been told and from the photos provided by the real estate agent.

The actual building allegedly did not have an outdoor swimming pool as the photos depicted, said the Koreaboo. The interior was also completely different, with torn wallpaper and stained walls, according to the report.

When Mr A raised the issue with the real estate company, it said that the photos were sent by the singer.

In August, Mr A filed the case against the singer at Yongsan Police Precinct, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily.

In a statement in the report, the singer’s agency, Rain Company, denied the allegation as it went viral, claiming that he was targeted for his celebrity status.

“The fact that someone would buy a multibillion won house from just its photos is entirely illogical,” the agency said, adding that the accusations raised against the singer do not match with the register copy or the building register that was exchanged during the sale process.

The company also claimed that it has a “a lot of evidence” to refute the claims in the Korea JoongAng Daily report.



“The buyer’s claims are very distant from the facts of the case as well as common sense,” Rain Company said.

Mr A’s legal representatives said they would be debunking the singer’s claims with further evidence, reported Koreaboo.