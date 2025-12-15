K-pop star Psy’s office searched and phone seized by police over alleged illegal prescriptions

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Korean singer Psy is under police investigation for for alleged violations of the Medical Service Act.

South Korean police have taken further action on K-pop star Psy after he was under probe in August over allegations that he received prescriptions for psychotropic drugs via a proxy.

The singer’s agency, P Nation, disclosed on Dec 11 that the Seodaemun Police Station in Seoul searched his office and seized his car in Gangnam district in Seoul on Dec 4 for alleged violations of the Medical Service Act.

The police also seized his mobile phone for digital forensics and are currently securing data related to remote and proxy prescriptions.

“We have actively cooperated with the authorities’ investigations and will continue to take necessary measures in accordance with legal procedures,” P Nation said in the statement.

Psy, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, is best known for his smash hit Gangnam Style (2012), which propelled him to global recognition.

The 47-year-old allegedly received prescriptions for Xanax and Stilnox from a hospital in Seoul without undergoing in-person consultations from 2022 until recently.

The prescriptions were allegedly picked up by his manager and other parties on his behalf, The Korea Herald reported in August.

Xanax and Stilnox are psychotropic drugs used to treat sleep disorders, anxiety and depression, and they must be prescribed by doctors after consultations due to their high dependence and risk of addiction.

South Korean investigators said then that they launched a probe after receiving a tip-off and raided the hospital to secure medical records.

Under the Medical Service Act in South Korea, prescriptions must be issued only after direct consultation with the patient, and collection by anyone other than the patient is strictly prohibited.

P Nation said in August that Psy has long been diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and has taken the medication as sleeping pills strictly under medical supervision.

“There were never any proxy prescriptions... (but) a third party did receive the drugs on his behalf in some cases,” said the agency.