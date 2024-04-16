K-pop star IU to perform with young students of Maddspace at Singapore concerts

SINGAPORE – South Korean singer-actress IU has picked a group of young performers from Singapore to share the stage with her at her upcoming concerts here.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, is scheduled to hold the Singapore leg of her IU H.E.R. World Tour Concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 20 and 21.

The tour kicked off in Seoul in March and she has performed in Yokohama, Japan, and Taipei, Taiwan so far. She will move on to Banten in Indonesia after the Singapore shows.

The selected group of 13 children, aged six to 14, will accompany IU on the song Holssi (2024).

Coming from diverse backgrounds, the students from local performing arts studio Maddspace – School of Music, Art, Drama & Dance have auditioned and trained for this moment over the past two months, according to a press statement.

“Performing opportunities like this give our students the platform to grow and create memories,” said Mr John Khoo, director of Maddspace. “It will mean so much to them to grace the stage with such a big superstar.”

Performing for a crowd of thousands for the first time is Lorraine Sugandi, 14, from St Margaret’s Secondary School. She said: “It is such an exciting opportunity for me and I am extremely honoured to be selected to dance alongside my friends from Maddspace for this concert.”