K-pop star Heeseung begins solo chapter under new name Evan following exit from boy band Enhypen

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Evan's new music is expected to differ from that of Enhypen.

SEOUL - South Korean singer Heeseung, who recently left K-pop boy band Enhypen, is set to embark on a new chapter as a solo artiste under the name Evan.

His agency Belift Lab unveiled a set of profile images of him on April 9 and said the goal was to showcase a concept that focuses on simplicity, featuring minimal styling and a natural look.

With understated hair and make-up, the shots highlight a raw, unembellished side of the artiste, emphasising what the agency described as his “most unfiltered and authentic form”, before being defined by any particular concept.

Belift Lab added that the name Evan represents both an alternate identity and a key aspect of his musical direction. The name holds personal significance for the idol, having used it since childhood.

Though what kind of music he will create or what he will release has not been announced, the 24-year-old was quoted in Belift Lab’s press statement as saying he hopes to approach listeners with music that reflects his “most honest and natural self”.

His new music is expected to differ from that of Enhypen, as Belift Lab had previously stated that he left the group after expressing a “clear musical direction he wanted to pursue”.

He has also launched a new Instagram account under the name Evan.

Heeseung debuted with Enhypen in 2020 and has since built a reputation for his vocal versatility, performance skills and stage presence, before leaving the group on March 10 to pursue a solo career.

Since the announcement of his departure, Enhypen fans have mobilised across multiple platforms in an effort to bring the singer back to the group by launching petitions, funding digital billboard campaigns and organising in-person demonstrations.

During his time with Enhypen, he took part in songwriting and production for tracks such as Highway 1009 (2024) and Dial Tragedy (2025). THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK