K-pop star G-Dragon tests negative in hair and nail drug tests

SEOUL – A day after K-pop star G-Dragon tested negative in a drug test of his hair sample, the drug test of his nails also reportedly turned up negative.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Nov 21 that the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency was recently notified of the negative test results on his fingernails and toenails by the National Forensic Service.

G-Dragon, 35, had turned up for police questioning earlier in November over allegations of illegal drug use, with his rapid urine test turning up negative. His hair sample test had also tested negative, according to Yonhap on Nov 20.

The various negative results mean that the former frontman of K-pop band BigBang may not have used drugs in the past year, according to South Korean media. Yonhap said hair tests have a detection window of up to 12 months, while nails have a detection period of up to five or six months.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, has maintained his innocence after a 29-year-old female nightclub manager claimed he had taken drugs at the establishment.

According to Yonhap, a total of 10 people, including G-Dragon and actor Lee Sun-kyun, are being investigated by the police for suspected drug abuse.

Lee’s rapid urine test turned up negative during his first police questioning, and his hair sample tests also came back negative.