K-pop star G-Dragon joins new agency, will set up anti-drug foundation

SEOUL – K-pop star G-Dragon is making a comeback in 2024 and will establish a foundation that aims to “eradicate drugs”.

At a press conference held in Seoul on Dec 21, the 35-year-old’s new agency, Galaxy, addressed the outcome of the recent police investigation into the artiste’s alleged illegal drug use and shared more about his plans for the year ahead.

G-Dragon, who has been cleared of allegations of illegal drug use by the South Korean police, did not attend the event.

“The police wrapped up the drug investigation on G-Dragon without suspension. We officially reiterate that G-Dragon has nothing to do with illegal drug use,” said Mr Cho Sung-hae, chief environmental, social and governance officer of Galaxy. “We hope this press conference helps G-Dragon return to (being) an artiste and an innocent individual, so he (can resume) his daily life with no further reports on the drug use investigation.”

Mr Cho said false rumours and malicious comments about the South Korean rapper-singer are continuing to spread and damage his image, even though the investigation has come to an end.

“G-Dragon endured these wild speculations and tried to prove his innocence responsibly. Now it’s time for others to be responsible for their acts,” said Mr Cho. “We will give a week to (these individuals) to delete their comments online... (after which) we will take legal action against them with zero tolerance.”

According to Galaxy, G-Dragon – whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong – signed an exclusive contract with the company after leaving agency YG Entertainment, which he had been with since his debut with K-pop boy band BigBang in 2006.

A letter written by G-Dragon about his anti-drug foundation was also read out at the press conference.

He wrote: “Going through this incident, I learnt that there are people exposed to drugs who require treatment. I am going to create a foundation that can help those in need of treatment. I want to create a society in which everyone can be respected and receive fair treatment.

“I will actively work to eradicate drugs for the defenceless youth and others who go down the scary and wrong path.

“I was able to overcome this incident thanks to all the support of VIP (G-Dragon’s fan community), so I want to make my foundation’s first donation under your name.”

G-Dragon posted about joining Galaxy on Instagram on Dec 21, and is expected to hold a press conference with South Korean reporters and meet fans in early 2024. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK