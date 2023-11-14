K-pop star G-Dragon again denies drug use in first media interview since scandal broke

SEOUL – K-pop star G-Dragon, who is embroiled in a drug scandal, has again denied any illegal drug use in an exclusive interview with South Korean media outlet Yonhap News TV on Monday.

The 35-year-old South Korean rapper-singer said he had agreed to the interview to deliver the right information to the public and to prove his innocence.

“I did not use drugs,” said G-Dragon.

On receiving a negative result for the drug test administered during the police questioning early last week, he emphasised that “it has to be negative because, let me tell you again, I have never used drugs, received drugs from anyone or given drugs to anyone”.

“It would make no sense if I were to test positive,” he said.

The former frontman of K-pop boy band BigBang, whose given name is Kwon Ji-yong, added: “I volunteered for police questioning as soon as possible to prove that I’m innocent.”

He also voluntarily submitted his hair and nail samples for the drug test “even when the police did not have any warrant to do so”.

Media reports last week said the police also plan to look into his relationship with a doctor who is under investigation for allegedly supplying him with drugs, through a hostess at a high-end escort bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district. They want G-Dragon’s mobile phone to examine his call record history.

“I do not have any relationship with them and I’ve never received drugs from a doctor. I don’t know who they are,” he said in the interview.